Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowles Rice on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against West Virginia University Board of Governors to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Grunau Law Offices on behalf of Heimo Riedel, a former professor for West Virginia University who claims he was wrongfully terminated after filing grievances against the university. The case is 1:22-cv-00155, Riedel v. West Virginia University Board of Governors et al.

Education

December 15, 2022, 7:04 PM