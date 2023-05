News From Law.com

Benefiting from demand across the energy sector, Bracewell's revenue increased by 4.8% in 2022 but profits improved only marginally despite a high volume of work in transactional, litigation and regulatory practices. Energy work played a "critically important" role in the firm's positive financials in 2022, said Greg Bopp, managing partner of the Houston-founded firm.

Energy

May 04, 2023, 1:53 PM

