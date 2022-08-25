Who Got The Work

Daniel S. Goldstein of Smith, Gambrell & Russell has entered an appearance for recruiting company Vettery Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action was filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by the law office of Nicholas Loaknauth on behalf of Ridgeview IP LLC, which is accusing defendant of infringing on a patent for displaying database search results. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-04489, Ridgeview IP LLC v. Vettery Inc.

