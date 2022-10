New Suit - Patent

Qualtrics, a survey and customer experience software company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Ridgeview IP LLC, asserts a single patent related to a method of displaying the progress of a database search. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00410, Ridgeview IP LLC v. Qualtrics, LLC.

Technology

October 20, 2022, 4:39 AM