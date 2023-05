Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance to Maryland District Court. The complaint, over alleged unpaid wages, was filed by attorney Neil S. Hyman on behalf of a former employee. The case is 8:23-cv-01236, Ridgell v. The Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Ms. Jacqueline Ridgell

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Neil S Hyman LLC

defendants

The Hartford Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation