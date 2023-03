News From Law.com

After three months in bankruptcy court, Texas Judge Christopher M. Lopez said in a hearing that Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, has not produced complete and accurate schedules. Lopez granted the creditors' motion to compel Jones' compliance in the bankruptcy proceeding. The motion, filed by a committee of unsecured creditors, stated that the schedules and statements Jones filed on Feb. 14 were riddled with errors and inaccuracies.

Connecticut

March 10, 2023, 5:03 PM