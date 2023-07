Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Hinkle Law Firm on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by the Powell Law Office on behalf of Jenette Ridder, arises from property damage claims resulting from a house fire allegedly started by a defective Samsung Chromebook battery. The case is 2:23-cv-02296, Ridder v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Technology

July 03, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenette Ridder

Plaintiffs

Powell Law Office

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinkle Law Firm Llc

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product