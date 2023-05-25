New Suit - Contract

Balch & Bingham filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Alsco Uniforms, a linen and uniform rental business, in Louisiana Middle District Court on Thursday. The complaint, which seeks a declaration clarifying the underlying terms of the dissipation of a contract between parties, was filed on behalf of Massage Envy Long Farm and Massage Envy Bluebonnet. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00404, RicterJ Enterprises L.L.C. d/b/a Massage Envy Bluebonnet v. Alsco, Inc. d/b/a Alsco Uniforms.

May 25, 2023, 7:16 PM

Massage Envy Long Farm

RicterJ Enterprises L.L.C. d/b/a Massage Envy Bluebonnet

Balch & Bingham

Alsco, Inc. d/b/a Alsco Uniforms

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract