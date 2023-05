Removed To Federal Court

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit to Florida Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Sally, was filed by Vishio Watkins & Forry on behalf of Ricol Holdings as assignee of the estate of Richard K. Woodard. The case is 3:23-cv-12248, Ricol Holdings, LLC aao Estate of Richard K. Woodard v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

May 31, 2023, 3:20 PM

