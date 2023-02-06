New Suit - Trade Secrets

Duane Morris filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Ricoh USA. The suit pursues claims against competitor Daida f/k/a DRS Imaging Services and Natalie Schubert, a former member of Ricoh's senior sales leadership team who has recently become CEO of Daida. The suit accuses Schubert of interviewing with Daida while leading Ricoh to believe that she was retiring, and sharing Ricoh's operations playbook and other confidential information with Daida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00456, Ricoh USA, Inc. v. Schubert et al.

Business Services

February 06, 2023, 12:46 PM