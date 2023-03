Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against breast implant manufacturer Ideal Implant Inc. to California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Beltran & Beltran on behalf of a consumer who claims that an Ideal Implant product caused her injuries. The case is 3:23-cv-00535, Rico v. Ideal Implant Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 27, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Rico

Plaintiffs

Beltran & Beltran Accident Attorney

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Ideal Implant Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims