Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Best Buy to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Magenheim Zehnder on behalf of Linda Ricks. The case is 4:22-cv-02902, Ricks v. Best Buy Co., Inc. d/b/a Minnesota Best Buy Co., Inc.

Texas

August 26, 2022, 1:21 PM