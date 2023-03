Removed To Federal Court

Baller Inc. d/b/a BallerTV removed a consumer class action to California Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Dostart Hannink, accuses the defendant of charging automatic renewal fees without gaining affirmative consent or providing sufficient disclosures under California's Automatic Renewal Law. Baller Inc. is represented by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo. The case is 3:23-cv-00446, Rickey v. Baller Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 10, 2023, 6:02 PM