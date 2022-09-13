Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance Co., Interstate Fire & Casualty Co. and Underwriters at Lloyds to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Brashear Law on behalf of Rickey Rourk Enterprises Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-05238, Rickey Rourk Enterprises, Inc. v. Underwriters at Lloyds et al.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 5:17 AM