Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Orlando Taco Ltd., doing business as Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Grossman Law on behalf of Christopher Ricker, who claims the defendant violated the Florida Minimum Wage Act by wrongfully deducting a 'tip credit' from the plaintiff's wages. The case is 6:22-cv-01795, Ricker v. Orlando Taco Ltd d/b/a Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 03, 2022, 6:08 PM