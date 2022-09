New Suit - Contract

General Motors was hit with a franchise lawsuit on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Bass Sox Mercer on behalf of Rickenbaugh Cadillac Co., accuses GM of allocating Cadillac inventory in an unfair and discriminatory manner in violation of the Colorado Motor Vehicle Dealer Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02359, Rickenbaugh Cadillac Co. v. General Motors LLC.