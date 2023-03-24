Who Got The Work

Daniel S. Rodman and Katharine H. Adams of Snell & Wilmer have entered appearances for Ford Motor Co. in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The complaint, filed Feb. 7 in California Central District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of the Estate of Mikyley Rae Reitz, is part of a wave of cases alleging that a weak roof structure in certain Ford pickup trucks creates an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death in a rollover accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:23-cv-00915, Rick Landers et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Rick Landers

Salinas Zarling

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product