New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Science Applications International (SAIC) was sued Monday in Alabama Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Alabama Center for Law and Liberty on behalf of a former logistics lead who contends that he was forced to resign after SAIC failed to grant him a religious exemption to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00900, Richmond v. Saic Inc.

Business Services

July 12, 2023, 8:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Douglas Richmond

Plaintiffs

Alabama Center For Law And Liberty

defendants

Saic Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination