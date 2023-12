Who Got The Work

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Steven Jensen of Jensen Morse Baker as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 31 in Washington Western District Court by Monahan Tucker Law on behalf of Ronald Richmond. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa L. Fricke, is 2:23-cv-01660, Richmond v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 15, 2023, 10:36 AM

Ronald Richmond

Kantor And Kantor LLP

Monahan Tucker Law

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

Jensen Morse Baker PLLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute