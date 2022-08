Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Hyster-Yale Group Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty forklift, was filed by Epstein Seif Porter & Beutel on behalf of Marshall Richmond. The case is 1:22-cv-01590, Richmond v. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 11, 2022, 11:43 AM