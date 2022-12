Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against VWR International LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Wall & London on behalf of Shawn Richardson, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after filing a complaint about a lack of personal protective equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:22-cv-06977, Richardson v. Vwr International, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 02, 2022, 5:11 PM