New Suit - Employment

National Basketball Association and other defendants were sued Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00155, Richardson v. The National Basketball Association et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 15, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Leroy Jerome Richardson, III

defendants

The National Basketball Association

Byron Spruel

NBA Services Corporation

Neal Stern

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination