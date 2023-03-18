Who Got The Work

William George Miossi, Katherine Stallings Bailey and Kara Elizabeth Cooper from Winston & Strawn have stepped in as defense counsel to Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group and Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by Kent M. Lucaccioni Ltd. on behalf of a neurosurgeon claiming age bias. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, is 1:23-cv-00617, Richardson v. Northwestern Memorial Healthcare et al.

Health Care

March 18, 2023, 11:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert R. Richardson

Plaintiffs

Kent M. Lucaccioni, Ltd.

Kent M. Lucaccioni

defendants

Central DuPage Physician Group d/b/a Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group

Northwestern Memorial Healthcare

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination