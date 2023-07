New Suit - Employment

KWES Television and parent company TEGNA were hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was brought by Lynch Chappell & Alsup on behalf of Lonnie Richardson, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00113, Richardson v. KWES Television LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 18, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Lonnie Richardson

Plaintiffs

Lynch Chappell Alsup

defendants

Tegna, Inc.

Kwes Television, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches