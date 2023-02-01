New Suit - Copyright

Hypebeast, a global fashion and art platform focused on contemporary culture, was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of professional photographer Marc Richardson, accuses Hypebeast of reproducing and displaying Richardson's photograph on its website and social media account(s) without authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00739, Richardson v. Hypebeast, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2023, 6:33 AM