Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Echols LLC on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Swift, Isringhaus & Dubbeld on behalf of Tonameka Richardson. The case is 6:22-cv-01876, Richardson v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 11, 2022, 6:35 PM