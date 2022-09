New Suit

Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance removed an insurance coverage complaint Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was brought by the Ovadia Law Group on behalf of Angela Richardson. American Security is represented by Holland & Knight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23064, Richardson v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 12:30 PM