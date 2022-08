New Suit - Patent

Adobe was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over software features that enable users to create so-called cinemagraphs. The court case was filed by Sack IPLaw P.C. on behalf of Douglas G. Richardson, who claims that he invented the idea of a 'cinegif,' or an image with an isolated area of motion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07114, Richardson v. Adobe, Inc.

Technology

August 20, 2022, 11:42 AM