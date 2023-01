New Suit - Contract

Holland & Hart filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Richardson RFPD Inc. The suit pursues claims against Emhiser Research Inc., a telecommunications equipment supplier, for alleged unpaid invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00549, Richardson Rfpd, Inc. v. Emhiser Research, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 24, 2023, 10:46 AM