New Suit - Employment

Home Depot was sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was treated with hostility over her disabilities, and that she received no management support after she had been physically threatened by a coworker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01738, Richardson-Fountain v. Home Depot USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Anderia N. Richardson-Fountain

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Home Depot USA, Inc.

