Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weston & Agness on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, Standard Fire Insurance and Arthur J. Gallagher to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Johnson on behalf of Ality R. Richardson and the Sober Life Living Project, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying dog bite lawsuit. The case is 3:23-cv-00489, Richardson et al. v. Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ality R. Richardson

Sober Life Living Project, LLC

Scott A. Johnson

Miller Johnson

defendants

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company, .

Does 1 through 20

Standard Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Weston & Agness LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute