New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens Boots Alliance were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendants' store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. The case is 5:22-cv-01516, Richardson et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.