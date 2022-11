Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Holmes PC on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amica Mutual Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims following a fire, was filed by Smith Jadin Johnson on behalf of Frank Richardson and Katherine Richardson. The case is 1:22-cv-02961, Richardson et al v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 4:57 PM