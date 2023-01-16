Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDermott Weaver Connelly Clifford on Saturday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amerco, the parent company of U-Haul and other businesses, and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Eiva Law on behalf of Mary Richards, in her capacity as personal representative for the Estate of Jeffery Ferris. The case is 3:23-cv-00062, Richards v. U-Haul International, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 16, 2023, 8:24 AM