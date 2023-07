New Suit

Home Depot and California Finest Windows were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was sexually assaulted by a Home Depot employee who negligently installed windows in the plaintiff's home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03474, Richards v. Home Depot et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 7:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenesha Richards

defendants

Home Depot

California Finest Windows

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract