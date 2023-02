New Suit - Employment

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Macey Swanson LLP and Lichten & Liss-Riordan, accuses Eli Lilly of discriminating against its older employees by systematically denying them promotions in favor of younger employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00242, Richards v. Eli Lilly & Company et al.