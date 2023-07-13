New Suit - Employment

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals was sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by attorney Lynette A. Whitfield on behalf of an associate director of global labeling strategy who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on sick leave and contends that she was not afforded reasonable accommodations for her major depressive disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01879, Richards-Smith v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 13, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Monique Richards-Smith

Plaintiffs

Lynette A. Whitfield Esq.

defendants

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA