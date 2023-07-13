AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals was sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by attorney Lynette A. Whitfield on behalf of an associate director of global labeling strategy who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on sick leave and contends that she was not afforded reasonable accommodations for her major depressive disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01879, Richards-Smith v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 13, 2023, 4:49 AM