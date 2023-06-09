Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against homebuilder Lennar Carolinas LLC and Lennar Mortgage LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Winslow Law on behalf of Dina K. Richards and Timothy R. Richards. The suit accuses the defendants of denying a home mortgage loan without reason and claims that Lennar failed to return the plaintiff's over $9,000 deposit. The case is 4:23-cv-02525, Richards et al v. Lennar Carolinas, LLC et al.

Business Services

June 09, 2023, 6:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Dina K Richards

Timothy R Richards

Plaintiffs

Goldfinch Winslow LLC

defendants

Lennar Carolinas, LLC

Lennar Mortgage, LLC

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

The Hershon Law Firm PA

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract