Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against homebuilder Lennar Carolinas LLC and Lennar Mortgage LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Winslow Law on behalf of Dina K. Richards and Timothy R. Richards. The suit accuses the defendants of denying a home mortgage loan without reason and claims that Lennar failed to return the plaintiff's over $9,000 deposit. The case is 4:23-cv-02525, Richards et al v. Lennar Carolinas, LLC et al.
Business Services
June 09, 2023, 6:37 AM