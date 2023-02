Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Barron Law Office and the Smith Law Firm on behalf of Ruben Richard, accuses the defendant of refusing to apply insurance proceeds to pay off a mortgage note after the plaintiff's home was damaged by Hurricane Laura. The case is 2:23-cv-00230, Richard v. Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 7:16 PM