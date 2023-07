Who Got The Work

Dollar Tree have turned to attorneys from Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to fend off a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed July 11 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Hayes Law Firm on behalf of Mylenia Richard. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, is 6:23-cv-00913, Richard v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Mylenia Richard

Plaintiffs

Hayes Law Firm

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores Inc

defendant counsels

Breazeale Sachse & Wilson L.L.P

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims