Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Old Dominion Freight Line and Mercy R. King to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by Harper Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Maria Gloria Cardwell. The case is 5:22-cv-00914, Richard Cardwell as Representative of the Estate of Maria Gloria Cardwell v. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 5:55 PM