New Suit - Contract

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance, an Unum Group company, and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses Colonial of failing to administer open enrollment services properly for plaintiff Rich Logistics' self-funded group medical benefits plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00088, Rich Transport LLC v. Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 1:06 PM