Who Got The Work

Cynthia O'Donnell, Sunshine R. Fellows and Morgan M.J. Randle from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Don's Appliances Ltd. in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Oct. 14 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Office of Michael J. Bruzzese on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery and installation technicians who contend that they were not provided with proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville, is 2:22-cv-01455, Rich et al v. Don's Appliances, Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 28, 2022, 5:46 AM