Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CRST Specialized Transportation Inc. and David L. Vandergriff to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Michael Rice. The case is 2:23-cv-00028, Rice v. Vandergriff et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 23, 2023, 3:30 PM