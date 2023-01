Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA Casualty Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by McCormick & Murphy and the Law Offices of Joseph J. Archuleta and Associates on behalf of Angela Rice. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Rice v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 4:46 AM