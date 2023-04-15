New Suit - Employment

Talkspace, an online and mobile therapy company, and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action, filed by attorney Ned Garn on behalf of Meaghan Rice, contends that the defendants did not promote the plaintiff to clinical manager due to race- and gender-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03148, Rice v. Talkspace, Inc. et al.

Digital Health

April 15, 2023, 8:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Meaghan Rice

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Ned Garn PLLC

defendants

Talkspace, Inc.

Groop Internet Platform, Inc.

Tailwind Merger Sub II, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination