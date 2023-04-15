Talkspace, an online and mobile therapy company, and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action, filed by attorney Ned Garn on behalf of Meaghan Rice, contends that the defendants did not promote the plaintiff to clinical manager due to race- and gender-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03148, Rice v. Talkspace, Inc. et al.
Digital Health
April 15, 2023, 8:52 AM