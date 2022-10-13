New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman and other counsel filed a lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court seeking $17 million on behalf of a plaintiff claiming partial ownership rights of non-party Adcomm LLC. The suit targets four former co-owners of Adcomm for allegedly engaging in self-dealing and refusing to pay the plaintiff his share of the proceeds from the sale of the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01152, Rice v. Rice et al.

Business Services

October 13, 2022, 6:27 PM