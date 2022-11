New Suit

O'Reilly Automotive was sued Friday in Kansas District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Bull Attorneys on behalf of Billy J. Rice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01256, Rice v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 11, 2022, 4:45 PM