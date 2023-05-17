Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell and Maynard Nexsen on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Arcosa LW BR LLC, Broadspire Insurance and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over workers comp claims, was filed by Dan Crane Law on behalf of a former Arcosa employee who allegedly shot himself in the foot with a Winchester shotgun at a job site. The suit also pursues product liability claims against Winchester. The case is 7:23-cv-00621, Rice v. Arcosa LW BR LLC et al.

Alabama

May 17, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Jared Rice

Plaintiffs

Dan Crane Law

defendants

Amy Ragland

Arcosa Lw BR LLC

Aruthur Grant

Broadspire Insurance Company Inc

Kevin McElroy

Olin Winchester LLC

Winchester Industrial Products

defendant counsels

Haynes and Boone

Fish, Nelson And Holden

Maynard Nexsen, PC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims