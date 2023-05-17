Lawyers at Husch Blackwell and Maynard Nexsen on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Arcosa LW BR LLC, Broadspire Insurance and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over workers comp claims, was filed by Dan Crane Law on behalf of a former Arcosa employee who allegedly shot himself in the foot with a Winchester shotgun at a job site. The suit also pursues product liability claims against Winchester. The case is 7:23-cv-00621, Rice v. Arcosa LW BR LLC et al.
Alabama
May 17, 2023, 4:30 PM