Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Greenlee Tools Inc. to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by attorney Kurt A. Scharfenberger on behalf of Sharra Rice. The case is 3:22-cv-00507, Rice v. Greenlee Tools, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 23, 2022, 3:16 PM